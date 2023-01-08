Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

