Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

