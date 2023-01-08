Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $269.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.45.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.