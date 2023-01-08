Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $193.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.