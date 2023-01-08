Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $239.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

