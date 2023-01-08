Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.