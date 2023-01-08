Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.