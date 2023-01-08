Serum (SRM) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Serum has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

