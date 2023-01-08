SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $33.13 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $80.59 million and approximately $33.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040766 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018598 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234717 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06154105 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,413,813.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

