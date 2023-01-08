SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

SLG opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

