SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $768.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 151.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.