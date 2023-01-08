Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $245.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

