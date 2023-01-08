Songbird Trading Up 54.5% This Week (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $162.35 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.42 or 0.01466563 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.88 or 0.30544349 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.