S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $452.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.