SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 12th

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) are set to split on Thursday, January 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

EFAX stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 214.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

