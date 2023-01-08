SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lifted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

