Starname Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.66 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Starname has a total market cap of $344,610.28 and approximately $29.66 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

