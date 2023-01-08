Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

