STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.40.
STERIS Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of STE opened at $191.75 on Thursday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,743.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.57.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $559,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,430,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
