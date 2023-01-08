StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.18. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
