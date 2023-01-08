StockNews.com Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

