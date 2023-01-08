Strike Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and $39.14 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $10.27 or 0.00060481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00432970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01461646 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.75 or 0.30581507 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,519,658 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

