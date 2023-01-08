Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $614,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

AXP opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

