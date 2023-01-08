Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.42% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

