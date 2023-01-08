Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 326 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Up 2.5 %

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.10 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

