Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

ACWI stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

