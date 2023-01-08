SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

