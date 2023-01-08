sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $49.63 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00432970 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01461646 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.75 or 0.30581507 BTC.
sUSD Profile
sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,494,170 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
