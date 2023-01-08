Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 973 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

