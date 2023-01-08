Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

SO opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.