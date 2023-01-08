Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.