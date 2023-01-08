Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as low as C$2.65. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 400 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.48.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

