Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,921. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

