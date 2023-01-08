Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Sysco Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SYY opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

