Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

