Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

TLSNY stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

