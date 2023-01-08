Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $743.58 million and $11.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,996,453 coins and its circulating supply is 922,565,313 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

