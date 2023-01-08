The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,132. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

