The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

