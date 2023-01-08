The Debt Box (DEBT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $4.16 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $28.18 or 0.00165522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

