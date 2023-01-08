The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of RI stock opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.69. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($144.95).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

