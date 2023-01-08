The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.38.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

GS opened at $348.08 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.