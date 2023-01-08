The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NCTY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The9 has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.46.

Institutional Trading of The9

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Further Reading

