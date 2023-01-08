ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $42,370.13 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

