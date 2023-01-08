Threshold Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $166.88 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00236301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01639443 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,255,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

