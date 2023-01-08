Threshold Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $166.88 million and $2.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01639443 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,255,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

