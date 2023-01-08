Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $262.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

