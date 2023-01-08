Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.52. 3,519,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

