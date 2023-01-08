Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 70,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 134,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 68,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.62 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

