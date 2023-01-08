Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of DT Midstream worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

